Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Bridgetown stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 237,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,678. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

