Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
Bridgetown stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 237,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,678. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63.
Bridgetown Company Profile
