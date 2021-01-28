Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $14.26 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of RPRX opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

