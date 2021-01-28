Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $16.89 Million in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,042,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.77% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 84.5% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 128.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 212,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 180.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 224,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

RESI opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

