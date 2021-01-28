Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $17.64 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $90.84 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

