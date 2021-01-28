Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.55 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,322. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

