Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

HCARU stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 17,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,598. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

