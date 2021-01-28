Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Exane Derivatives grew its position in BeiGene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,884,398 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.63. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $382.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.