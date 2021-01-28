Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 544,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 468.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 91,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 164,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,754. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

