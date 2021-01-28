Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,300,000 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,047,000. Discovery comprises approximately 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.26% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.8% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 282,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

