Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 160,561 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of 51job at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in 51job by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

