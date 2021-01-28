Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 650,000 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.