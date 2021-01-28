Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $156.34 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.