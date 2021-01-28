Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $10.02 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

