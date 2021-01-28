Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $5.33 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,125,012 shares of company stock valued at $297,056,224. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock remained flat at $$10.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

