Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Avantor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Avantor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

