Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.43. 2,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,791. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

