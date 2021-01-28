Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,648,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up about 8.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.08% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.56. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

