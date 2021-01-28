Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,138,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,576,000. XPeng comprises about 4.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of XPeng at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,496,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

XPEV stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

