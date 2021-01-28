Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,405,970 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.31% of Fitbit worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 3.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FIT remained flat at $$6.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.68. Fitbit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

