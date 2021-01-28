SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.35 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

