Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $642,805.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00128711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00271163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00330872 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

