Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 710.4% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SNCA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 6,087,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Seneca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 230.34%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

