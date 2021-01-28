Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post sales of $892.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

