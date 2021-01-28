Sense Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Sense has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $12.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sense token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

About Sense

SENSE is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,881,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars.

