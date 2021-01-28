Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $341,327.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $341,327.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000270 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.