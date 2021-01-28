Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.52

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and traded as high as $75.40. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 300,665 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

