Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 5.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 1,690,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,051,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.