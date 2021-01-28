Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,088,300 shares, a growth of 40,783.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,118,552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVTE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 150,560,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,392,688. Service Team has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery.

