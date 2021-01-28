ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.14.

ServiceNow stock traded up $32.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.10 and its 200-day moving average is $492.33. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

