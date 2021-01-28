ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.97.

NOW stock traded up $34.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $550.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 153.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

