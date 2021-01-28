ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $631.00 at Macquarie

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Macquarie from $611.00 to $631.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.90.

ServiceNow stock opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.10 and a 200-day moving average of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

