ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.97.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $34.49 on Thursday, hitting $550.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

