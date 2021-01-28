ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rose 7.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $563.88 and last traded at $554.24. Approximately 3,281,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,563,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.50.

The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.48.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.