SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,069,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 537,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

