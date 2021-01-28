Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.80 and last traded at $116.14. 1,482,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,210,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.34, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

