SHIELD One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $197,331.65 and approximately $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.53 or 0.04048368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.01203768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00512861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 222.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00404243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00260807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00023240 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

