Shift Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Shift has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

