ShipChain Price Tops $0.0008 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $372,695.24 and $210.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

