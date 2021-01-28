ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $203.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $316,663.28 and approximately $203.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.61 or 0.00912550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.53 or 0.04479749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018222 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

