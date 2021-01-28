Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Grows By 502.3%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 502.3% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

