Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Decreases By 97.7%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ARTW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

