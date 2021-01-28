Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rises By 1,172.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 1,172.4% from the December 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,911,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

