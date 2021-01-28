Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rises By 1,172.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 1,172.4% from the December 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,911,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.