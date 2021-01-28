Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 21,400.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 21,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Black Diamond Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BDIMF remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

