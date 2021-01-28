Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Grows By 10,000.0%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 52,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,882. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

