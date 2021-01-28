Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Increases By 2,187.5%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 2,187.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE BSD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.