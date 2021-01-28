Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Increases By 12,166.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 12,166.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 174,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,780. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.70%.

BMRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

