Short Interest in Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Grows By 26,410.9%

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a growth of 26,410.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,794. Bravatek Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Bravatek Solutions Company Profile
