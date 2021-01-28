Short Interest in Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Grows By 26,410.9%

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a growth of 26,410.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,794. Bravatek Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Bravatek Solutions Company Profile

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

