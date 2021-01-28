Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Expands By 1,452.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 1,452.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 440,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,724. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

