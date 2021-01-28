Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Declines By 86.8%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Conformis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,955. The company has a market cap of $91.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

