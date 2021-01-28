Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Grows By 600.0%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CVV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 27,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

